All hail the new queen.

Montreal drag queen Gisèle Lullaby has just been crowned the winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 3, claiming the $100,000 grand prize and the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.” Lullaby is the first Montrealer and Québécois queen to win Canada’s Drag Race. Montrealer Rita Baga was a runner-up in season 1.

“This is a dream come true for me, and to be the first French Canadian to win this competition.” —Gisèle Lullaby

The season finale of the show, a Canadian spin-off of RuPaul’s Drag Race, dropped tonight at 9 p.m. on Crave.

⚠️Spoilers ahead⚠️



Condragulations to the winner of #CanadasDragRace Season 3! Watch the finale now on @CraveCanada 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/ayIjK4Wjnh — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) September 9, 2022 Montreal performer Gisèle Lullaby has won Canada’s Drag Race

