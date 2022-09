Flags in the Old Port of Montreal will also fly at half-mast.

Lights at Old Port Clock Tower in Montreal to be darkened tonight to honour Queen Elizabeth II

The Old Port of Montreal has announced that lights at the Clock Tower will be darkened tonight in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away today at the age of 96, after serving 70 years as the head of the British monarchy.

