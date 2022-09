Queen Elizabeth II has “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.” Her reign lasted slightly over 70 years, longer than any other British monarch. She was 96 years old, and passed away at the Royal Family’s Scottish castle near Aberdeen.

A statement has been released by the new King, to be known as King Charles III.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022 A message from King Charles III

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II is expected to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey in 10 days, after her body lies in state at Westminster Hall for five days.

