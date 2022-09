According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of François Legault is down 1 point since June, and 9 points since March, to 43%, the lowest since he became premier of Quebec in October 2018.

Legault’s approval hit an all-time high of 77% in June 2020, and has since been trending downward.

“François Legault has challenges if his party returns to power. Tense dealings with the federal government, as well as debates over the future of health care and privatization will ensure that Legault has his hands full in the coming months.” —Angus Reid Institute

François Legault approval rating down to 43%, a new low

The premier with the highest approval rating is currently Scott Moe of Saskatchewan (57%), while the premier with the lowest approval rating is Heather Stefanson of Manitoba (22%).

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.