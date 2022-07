From the worlds of eSports and online gaming to movies and TV shows on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video.

There are so many entertainment options available, but what is currently floating the boat of Canadians right now?

The world of eSports

eSports is professional-level competitive gaming and there’s a lot of money involved these days. The world of eSports can appear confusing as there are simply tons of games played professionally at numerous different tournaments at various times. Yet for those in the know, it is a rewarding pastime.

First-person shooters (FPS) are some of the most popular titles and FPS is a great genre for entry-level esports viewers to understand the action easily. FPS games gave rise to the advent of esports and some top FPS games currently being played are:

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Call of Duty: Warzone

Overwatch

Valorant

The other main genre of game popular in eSports circles is Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) with games such as League of Legends and Dota 2. There are other eSports game genres to follow and you might find that Hearthstone, Rocket League, F1, or FIFA are more your thing.

All the main eSports events are streamed online and Twitch remains the preeminent channel for video game live streaming. On Twitch, you can follow players from Canada such as DOTA 2 gamer Artour “Arteezy” Babaev who at the time of writing is cruising through the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event as part of the Evil Geniuses team. Watching other people play video games is an immersive experience and it has become the preferred form of entertainment for many Canadians.

Online gaming/gambling

Online casinos are thriving in Canada as people select real money games as one of their favorite forms of entertainment. Classic table games such as roulette, blackjack, and baccarat remain popular as developers have added features to make them both more immersive and dynamic. More contemporary games such as Slingo or the live game show experience titles have proved popular with both casual and dedicated gamers.

The major online providers have made several shrewd moves. With the assurance of SSL encryption, secure payment methods, and rave customer reviews, brands are more trustworthy in the digital era, providing a safe gambling experience. With companies like PlayOJO now fully licensed and regulated as part of Ontario’s new iGaming regulations, there are great options for Canadian residents to gamble knowing the provider is fair and square and responsible gambling tools are available. Such gambling hubs in Canada have arsenals of games, generous welcome packages, and kickers for faithful customers that will likely see them go from strength to strength.

Online theatre

Online theatre is prospering. While it has been a difficult and immense pivot from the stage to online, world-class theatre streamed to your home from companies such as Digital Theatre is proving popular for several reasons. With live-streamed events, literary adaptations, contemporary dramas, musicals, and comedies, there’s plenty to peruse before deciding what to watch and theater actors are generally considered more talented than anything from Hollywood. And as the big production companies are now more risk-averse than ever before, many people see the theatre as an escape from all the sequels, prequels, and reimaginings that have made cinema rather dull.

Streaming giants

Canadians still love their TV and movie streaming services, though. The battle of the giant streaming services is a conflict for the ages.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s head of global television, appeared at the Banff Film Festival in Canada recently to state that it’s business as usual for the streaming mammoth, but with the imminent introduction of commercials to its service, competitors could pounce.

Disney+ is continuing the global expansion of its streaming service by providing all the Disney content along with Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic making them a huge contender to win the streaming wars. Amazon Prime appears to be the most direct rival currently capable of taking Netflix’s crown with Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and The Boys among their top-performing series. You can check out our weekly roundup of what’s new and available for your viewing pleasure now.

Some great entertainment options that are keeping Canadians amused right now and this site will always keep you up-to-date with ideas to keep boredom at bay.