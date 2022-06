The Montreal icon first appeared in 1979, when he was the official mascot for the Expos.

Youppi! has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame

The Montreal Canadiens have confirmed that their mascot Youppi! has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame.

Since 2005, the furry orange creature has been the official mascot for the Habs. He was also the longtime mascot of the Montreal Expos, dating back to 1979. Youppi! even had his very own theme song in 1983, “Viens danser Youppi!”

The Mascot Hall of Fame, which opened in 2005, is located in Whiting, Indiana, a 30-minute drive from downtown Chicago.

For more on the Mascot Hall of Fame, please visit their website.

For more sports coverage, visit our Sports section.