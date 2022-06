Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade today, half of U.S. states are expected to introduce restrictions or bans, cutting off roughly 36 million women of reproductive age from legal abortion services. According to a recent Léger study on abortion rights in the United States, less than half of Americans (45%) support a woman’s right to choose in most or all situations. An additional 29% of respondents only support abortion rights in certain situations. This distinction is important because only supporting abortion rights in certain situations is not truly supporting women’s right to choose.

Of the respondents who support a woman’s right to choose in any or all situations, 68% are Democrat voters, while 23% vote Republican.

Just 45% of Americans support a woman’s right to choose

The poll also found that just 56% of Americans thought Roe v. Wade should not be overturned.

A Legér study on abortion rights in Canada found that 80% of Canadians are in favour of a woman’s right to choose.

This article was originally published on May 12 and updated on June 24, 2022.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.