The Weather Network has issued a heat warning for Montreal on Sunday, with humidex values of 40 or higher expected in the afternoon.

Heat warnings are issued when high temperatures or humidity conditions pose an elevated risk of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, especially to young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

“Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.” —The Weather Network

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.