Luxury fashion brand Gucci took the opportunity yesterday to post a photo of a model wearing a jacket saying, ”My Body My Choice,” following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Half of U.S. states are now expected to introduce restrictions or bans, cutting off roughly 36 million women of reproductive age from legal abortion services.

Gucci shared the photo of the jacket, which is from their Cruise 2020 collection, with the following statement:

“Gucci remains steadfast in its belief that access to reproductive health care is a fundamental human right. When Gucci founded the CHIME FOR CHANGE campaign in 2013, the company committed to use its voice and resources in the global fight for gender equality. Today and every day we will continue to fight for women’s rights and freedom for all.” —Gucci

