“The real solution to homelessness is through housing and places in shelters that are guaranteed year-round.”

City of Montreal calls on Quebec government for year-round housing, shelter space for homeless

The City of Montreal and various local community organizations have called on the Quebec government to invest in year-round housing and shelter space for the city’s homeless.

Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement, stating that a year-round approach, instead of piecemeal “summer-winter” measures, is the only solution to homelessness.

“It is important to reiterate that homelessness requires more than piecemeal measures. We have been saying for a long time that we have to get out of the summer-winter logic. “The real solution to homelessness is through housing and places in shelters that are guaranteed year-round. This is a request that we made jointly with community organizations and that we are reiterating today to the government of Quebec.” —Valérie Plante

The city also confirmed it is doubling its budget to deal with homelessness in Montreal, from $3-million to $6-million.

« La vraie solution à l’itinérance passe par l’habitation et des places en refuges garanties à l’année. C’est une demande qu’on a portée conjointement avec les organismes communautaires et qu’on réitère aujourd’hui au gouvernement du Québec. » – @Val_Plante#cemtl #polmtl — Projet Montréal (@projetmontreal) June 8, 2022 City of Montreal calls on Quebec government for year-round housing, shelter space for homeless

For more on the city’s action plan on homelessness, please visit the Ville de Montréal website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.