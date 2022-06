The budget will double from $3-million to $6-million this year, and include projects in 11 boroughs.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has announced that the city budget for dealing with homelessness has doubled from $3-million to $6-million this year. The city announced 21 projects dedicated to homelessness, which will be implemented in 11 boroughs by 20 different organizations.

Plante made the announcement, stating that the new projects would help “ensure better cohabitation with homelessness resources, residents and businesses.”

“Homelessness has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We don’t want to leave anyone behind, but we are aware that each time a resource opens in a neighbourhood, it creates impacts of social cohabitation.” —Valérie Plante

For the full statement by Valérie Plante, please click through the thread below.

«Un autre dossier qui a été exacerbé par la pandémie a été celui de l'itinérance. On ne veut laisser personne derrière, mais on est conscients qu'à chaque fois qu'une ressource ouvre dans un quartier, ça crée des impacts de cohabitation sociale. » – @Val_Plante

For more on the city's action plan on homelessness, please visit the Ville de Montréal website.

