Photos and video from last night’s first ever Montreal Alliance home game

The city’s first professional basketball team, the CEBL’s Montreal Alliance, won its first home game at the Verdun Auditorium last night, and the team has posted some fantastic photos and video from the event to capture the atmosphere.

Check out the slider below for some great photos of Kemy Osse, Dominic Green, Alain Louis and the rest of the Montreal Alliance during their victorious home opener.

The video below captures the final moment of the game when the Montreal Alliance clinched their victory. (A different Reel of Osse’s final shot can be seen here.)

For more about the Montreal Alliance and to purchase tickets, please visit the team’s website.

