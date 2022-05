Rapper J. Cole of the Scarborough Shooting Stars failed to record any meaningful stats.

Today marked a milestone in Canadian basketball history, with the newly inaugurated Montreal Alliance hosting and winning their first home game. The team beat the Scarborough Shooting Stars (whose roster includes rapper J. Cole) 80-70 at the Verdun Auditorium, much to the delight of a sold-out crowd of 3,500.

The Montreal Alliance were led by small forward Dominic Green, who posted an outstanding 36 points in 33 minutes of play. Green spent four seasons in the NCAA as a member of the Washington Huskies before making his way to the NBA G-League on the Golden State Warriors’ minor league affiliate.

Per the rules of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, each match implements a “target score,” guaranteeing a game-winning basket every time. Co-captain Kemy Osse led the team to victory with an impressive jumper.

J. Cole played less than five minutes, recording one foul and zero points, blocks, assists, rebounds or steals. This marks the Shooting Stars’ second straight loss, leaving the new franchise winless.

The Montreal Alliance will suit up again on Tuesday, May 31 when they face the Ottawa Blackjacks at home.

For more about the Montreal Alliance and to purchase tickets, please visit the team’s website.

