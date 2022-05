It’s the first 20-degree day in many parts of southwestern Quebec.

Montreal is experiencing its hottest day of 2022 so far

CTV meteorologist Lori Graham has confirmed that today is the hottest day of 2022 so far in Montreal, with the temperature in the city having reached 21 degrees. It’s also the first 20-degree day in many parts of southwestern Quebec.

Temperatures in Montreal are expected to reach the high 20s by the end of the week, with a forecast feels-like in the 30s on Friday and Saturday.

