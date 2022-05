Montreal will feel hotter than 30 degrees later this week

Following near-frosty temperatures this weekend, Montrealers have some serious summer weather to look forward to. According to the Weather Network, temperatures in Montreal are expected to go into the high 20s as of Thursday, May 12, and feel like 30 degrees or higher on Friday and Saturday.

Montreal will feel hotter than 30 degrees later this week

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.