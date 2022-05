The Mouvement Québec leader addressed the province’s income gap and minimum wage increase, which doesn’t even cover inflation.

Mouvement Québec leader Balarama Holness has criticized the May 1 minimum wage increase in Quebec, comparing the recent $269,232 bonus awarded to the CEO of Hydro-Québec with the 75 cent hourly increase to those earning the province’s lowest full-time salary.

Minimum wage in Quebec rose to $14.25 on May 1, and $11.40 for tipped employees, an increase of 5.5%. This is less than the province’s current inflation rate of 6.7%.

“A snapshot of the income gap in Quebec. The CEO of Hydro-Québec, a provincially owned monopoly, received a ‘performance’ bonus of $269,232 plus a base salary of $598,560. The minimum wage increased from $13.50 to $14.25 per hour.” —Balarama Holness

