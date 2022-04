Minimum wage in the province will increase to $14.25 on May 1, and $11.40 for tipped employees.

Minimum wage in Quebec will be increased to $14.25 on May 1, a rise of $0.75 per hour. This corresponds to an increase in the minimum wage of 5.5%, which is less than the current rate of inflation in Quebec of 6.7%.

The minimum wage for tipped employees in Quebec will be increased $0.60 to $11.40 per hour.

A cross-Canada survey last October found that almost half the country believes that the minimum wage should be tied the level of inflation.

Le salaire minimum passera à 14,25 $ le premier mai. Une hausse de 0,75 $ l’heure. Salaire minimum pour les salariés rémunérés au pourboire serait de 11,40 $ l'heure (+0,60 $). #tvanouvelles — Alain Laforest (@AlainLaforesTVA) January 14, 2022 The new minimum wage increase for regular and tipped employees does not even cover inflation in Quebec.

