Amy Schumer brings her Whore Tour to Montreal as part of Just for Laughs

Just for Laughs has added another pile of major comedy names to its 2022 Montreal festival lineup today, notably Amy Schumer, whose Whore Tour is coming to Place des Arts’s Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier on July 30 (7 p.m.). Also added today are Maria Bamford, Jimmy Carr, Rick Mercer (hosting Comedy Night in Canada), Jimmy O. Yang, DeAnne Smith, Dara Ó Briain, Debra DiGiovanni, Jacqueline Novak, Katherine Ryan, Fortune Feimster, James Acaster and Girls Gotta Eat, among others.

As announced back in March, the 2022 Just for Laughs lineup already includes Kevin Hart, Bill Burr, John Mulaney, Hasan Minaj, Marc Maron, Hannah Gadsby, Ronny Chieng, Patton Oswalt, Neal Brennan and Chelsea Handler.

