The SPVM organized crime unit has 280 police officers involved in dismantling an amphetamine production and distribution network in Montreal and other regions of Quebec today. According to the SPVM, 20 searches are underway this morning as part of a drug bust operation that Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling a “historical” step in the city’s crime-fighting efforts.

“This is an unprecedented seizure, which has completely undermined organized crime. When we attack the revenues of organized crime in this way, we attack the purchasing power of criminal groups, in particular to acquire firearms. “Our efforts are bearing fruit. At the heart of our security model is prevention, the fight against weapons and against organized crime.” —Valérie Plante

In the same Twitter thread, Plante also reiterated her call on the federal government to ban handguns.

For more about today’s drug bust in Montreal, please see the SPVM press release.

