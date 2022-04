Okay, but Ovechkin is a Putin supporter who doesn’t deserve any respect

Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted a video of the Washington Capitals’ Alexander Ovechkin fist-bumping Carey Price at the Bell Centre on Saturday, perhaps forgetting that the Russian hockey player is openly supporting Vladmir Putin during the war on Ukraine.

Respect! https://t.co/mxCHzmGxcZ — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 18, 2022 François Legault comments on Alexander Ovechkin fist-bumping Carey Price

Many media outlets reported on the fist-bump at the Bell Centre over the weekend, which Ovechkin initiated while Price was nearby on the bench during the game (Price did not play following his Friday comeback, but was Sam Montembeault’s backup). In a post-game interview, Ovechkin praised Price for being a “warrior” who “experienced difficult situations,” saying he’s “one of the best in the league.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine in March, Ovechkin made a comment in favour of “peace,” but he did and said nothing to upset his long friendship with and support of Vladimir Putin. In 2017, Ovechkin launched an online social movement backing Putin’s “election” campaign, and supported Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea. Ovechkin’s current Instagram profile pic is a photo of him with Putin.

Gazette columnist Jack Todd, who tweeted prior to Saturday’s game that Ovechkin “shouldn’t be allowed in the country,” noted that Montreal fans failed to adequately boo Ovechkin during Saturday’s game.

Very disappointed in Montreal fans. Much better job booing Chara for a single hit a decade ago than they're doing with Ovechkin, a key supporter of a murderous dictator. — Jack Todd (@jacktodd46) April 16, 2022 Okay, but Ovechkin is a Putin supporter who doesn’t deserve any respect

