GamStop users cannot use Pay By Phone due to the fact that this method is mostly available at online casinos in the United Kingdom with a UKGC licence.

People in the United Kingdom have the ability to use Pay By Phone method. It is extremely popular and fast, effective among other things. A real question here is can GamStop users use Pay By Phone or not? One of the most frequent requests is Pay by phone casinos not on GamStop and players go on NonGamStopSlots.com to find such sites, but today it is almost impossible to find such providers in the UK. All of that and more will be explained in the content below. Without further ado, let’s begin.

What Is Pay By Phone payment Method and Can GamStop Users Use It?

Pay By Phone is actually a company located in the United Kingdom. It allows people to pay for parking, deposits at online casinos, and more using their telephone bills only. At the end of the month, that amount you deposited at an online casino will be added to the telephone bill. There is no need to add the fact that it is an extremely popular and safe method.

Because you will not share anything with a service provider the safety is at the highest level possible. Many users prefer this and have been using this method for this specific reason. In addition, there is no record of any complaints related to safety from the users.

Sadly, GamStop users can’t get this advantage. Pay By Phone method is not available for users who have active GamStop. The explanation is a bit complicated and not straightforward as you may believe. UK players gamble at UKGC casinos. All of these casinos must promote and use GamStop. Pay By Phone is available in the United Kingdom only hence you cannot use it in other countries or companies that are based outside the United Kingdom. Basically, you cannot use Pay By Phone because you cannot gamble at casinos where it is accepted.

GamStop users do have options. You can play at casinos that are not located in the United Kingdom. However, these do not accept Pay By Phone method.

Available Alternatives

As you were able to see Pay By Phone method is not available for GamStop users and we believe it will not become available any time soon. But, once again GamStop players do have payment options. Some of these options are extremely common and players have been using them since the beginning of online gambling.

Credit And Debit Cards

Yes, even if you are on GamStop you can use cards. Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, and many others are commonly used for online gambling. Keep in mind that using credit cards at UKGC casinos is not an option. This is another regulation or limit set by this gambling authority. Other casinos that have other licensed credit cards are very supported.

This is the most common method of them all and you would have a hard time finding an online casino that doesn’t support it. Deposits are instant and withdrawals are some of the fastest.

E-wallets

It is an extremely common method due to several reasons. One of them is speed. You can get your winnings instantly and deposits are always instant as well. You have almost countless options and some of the examples include Skrill, Neteller, and more.

We also like the added safety here. You get safety systems from the card you are using, the e-wallet platform, and the casino. It is even safer than when using a card. The best thing here is that a user can have as many e-wallet accounts as he wants. There are no limitations here.

Banks

GamStop users can use banks to fund their accounts at an online casino and also to withdraw when they win. The method is super-safe as you know. The only problem here is the speed. In some cases, you will have to wait up to 10 days until you get winnings on your bank account. This is a huge problem for modern gamblers.

A good thing is that you won’t find a casino easily that doesn’t accept bank deposits. There are no mediums here so you can pay or not pay any fees at all. Also, it is easier because you will use a direct method without mediums like e-wallets.

Cryptocurrencies

GamStop users love cryptocurrencies and these have been some of the best methods for funding the account at an online casino. First of all, you do have a lot of options. You can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and many, many others.

The safety is top-notch and you don’t have to worry about anything. You can gamble in stealth mode and nobody will know that you are gambling. You can make high, small, or any other type of deposits you like. The speed is let’s just say instant. All deposits and all withdrawals are instant so you don’t have to wait longer than 5 minutes. There are no fees or they are extremely low.

We must add that cryptocurrencies are becoming more and more common in the world of online gambling. Players know about the benefits and they understand that using these currencies is not as complicated as before. Yes, it is different but something you can learn within 10 minutes.

The Final Word

GamStop users cannot use Pay By Phone due to the fact that this method is mostly available at online casinos in the United Kingdom with a UKGC licence. So you will be extremely lucky if you find a bingo site that is not a member of GamStop and not licensed by UKGC which accepts this payment method. Luckily you have a lot of alternatives that are also safe, appealing to use, and actually even more popular. Know all about the pros and cons of each one before you choose the next payment method that will help you play games online.