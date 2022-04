Among popular online games, bingo ranks as one of the highest in the United Kingdom in terms of fame. Bingo involves relying on luck over experience so it can be played by amateur players along with professionals. This makes it a highly frequented game and popular nationwide.

Online bingo poses certain restrictions in regards to the amount of money allowed to be deposited or the frequency with which players can deposit money due to self-exclusion apps and services like Gamstop. Gamstop is a popular service in the UK and most of the online casinos licensed under the UKGC avail of the services of Gamstop. But as for CasinoGap.org review, there are bingo sites not on GamStop that are licensed outside of the UK. In the same way, multiple bingo sites in the UK are also linked with Gamstop.

The UKGC licensing ensures that all online gambling sports are licensed under it and on Gamstop but one cannot be sure if all the sites are registered under Gamstop. Hence, one should check for bingo sites under Gamstop before they play bingo on that particular site.

What is Gamstop?

Gamstop is a widely known self-exclusion service in the UK, licensed by the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, and operated by the National Online Self Exclusion Scheme (NOSES). Gamstop aims to prevent and reduce compulsive and unhealthy gambling habits by restricting users from depositing money in accounts on gambling sites and banning them from gambling apps and sites for a period of time, 6 months, 1 year, or 5 years according to the requirement.

Gamstop is also connected to helplines and awareness campaigns to assist compulsive gamblers and their families. Gamstop is accessible to people from Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales) and Northern Ireland for services.

Why Gamstop Services Are Required?

Gamstop services are made almost mandatory by the UKGC due to demands for safe gambling. All legitimate online casinos in the UK are required to be registered under the UKGC and avail Gamstop services to keep a track of gamblers who could slip into the traps of excessive gambling.

Gamstop takes personal information from the users including bank details and employment proofs and monitors their site browsing. Users are banned from using any gambling apps or sites for the time period they have chosen and from depositing any money in their casino accounts if they own one. This process ensures the decrease of excess gambling through implemented restrictions.

Gamstop also provides information about their users to the online casino service providers so they can cross-check if any active user tries to access the sites. A user who has availed the service of Gamstop for any time in a period of 7 years is also inspected by casino sites as per Gamstop’s requirements. Thus, online casinos need to utilize the self-exclusion scheme provided by Gamstop.

Bingo

Bingo was initially seen as a pastime sport instead of a well-developed real money game in the UK. However, this has changed over the years and now bingo and slots are the two most popular games in the UK. Bingo was also the first to be a legal game in the UK and the bingo houses were operated privately. The UK has a National Bingo Day with a huge amount of bingo players attending this event. The numbers are increasing rapidly due to the introduction of online bingo. The number has exceeded a whopping 3 million and may reach an even larger approximated value.

Can Bingo Sites be Used With Gamstop?

Gamstop restricts the account holder from investing money in gambling sites so bingo sites are not fully accessible with Gamstop. Most Bingo sites are non Gamstop ones and do not rely on the arranged self-exclusion schemes. Although the bingo sites may be Gamstop independent but are fully legal and recommended sites that players can put to application. Gamstop users can freely play on non Gamstop casino sites without being blocked or banned because these sites do not directly come under the rules of Gamstop.

Users may feel like terminating their Gamstop services or temporarily stopping the Gamstop services but it is advisable to not terminate the account especially if the player is a problem gambler. Even upon not unsubscribing to Gamstop, these sites give players full resources and they can earn bonuses and rewards by freely playing bingo. Players also get to enjoy various types of bingo with a diverse range along with mobile bingo and live bingos. There are multiple bingo sites that arrange for extraordinary deals with cashback and free rewards to attract players.

Conclusion

The bingo sites are licensed and legal despite not adopting the Gamstop scheme. This allows the online bingo service provider to freely operate and allows players to deposit as many times as they want but not being on Gamstop has its shortcomings.

Independent sites and apps give rise to more problem gamblers due to unrestricted deposits and frequent gaming. Along with that, players do not have enough payment methods at their service. Thus, it is better to read Cult MTL articles and be careful when selecting games and online bingo sites not on Gamstop to prevent gambling and money problems.