Is it though?

Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) leader Dominique Anglade was asked earlier today about a variety of topics, including the Bill 96 amendment for English CEGEP students, the province’s two new English political parties, as well as bilingualism.

Anglade stated that the QLP will still be voting against Bill 96, and that the party is not concerned about Mouvement Québéc or the Canadian Party of Quebec.

Dominique Anglade also confirmed that she believes promoting bilingualism in Quebec to be an extreme view.

