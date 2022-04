The band is filling in for the Foo Fighters as Friday headliners.

Montreal summer music festival Osheaga has just announced that Arcade Fire has been added to their 2022 lineup. This follows the cancellation by the Foo Fighters, who were intended to be the Friday night headliner.

“Arcade Fire will be with us this summer! A milestone deserves to be celebrated as a family, so for our 15th anniversary, it only made sense for us to invite the group that has had the most profound impact in the heart of our city over the past decades.”

ANNONCE🔥🕹️

@ArcadeFire sera des nôtres cet été !

@ArcadeFire sera des nôtres cet été !

Une étape importante mérite d'être célébrée en famille, alors pour notre 15e anniversaire, il nous était logique d'inviter le groupe qui a eu le plus profond impact au coeur de notre ville au cours des dernières décennies. — OSHEAGA (@osheaga) April 14, 2022

The other festival headliners are Dua Lipa and A$AP Rocky. Osheaga willl take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 29–31.

Osheaga 2022 lineup

Osheaga 2022 weekend passes cost $335, $600 (Gold Pass) or $1,300 (Platinum Pass). Single-day passes are also available for $145, $275 (Gold) or $585 (Platinum).

For more on Osheaga 2022, please visit the festival’s website.

