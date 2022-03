“Let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Foo Fighters have just announced that all of their upcoming tour dates have been cancelled following the death of the band’s drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25. Foo Fighters were scheduled to headline the Osheaga music festival in Montreal on July 29.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We are sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. —Foo Fighters

A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa are currenlty headlining Osheaga on July 30 and 31, respectively. The festival has not yet confirmed who will be replacing Foo Fighters on the opening day.

