According to a new poll by the Angus Reid Institute, 55% of Americans say they are proud to live in the United States. Conversely, a higher percentage of Canadians, 71%, say they are proud to live in Canada.

The poll finds that Americans are generally more critical than Canadians when evaluating their own country.

Americans are much more critical than Canadians when it comes to evaluating their respective country and its society.

The poll also found that just 33% of Americans believe that the United States is a positive player in world affairs.

