Tonight’s faceoff with the Leafs is the first home game with fans since Dec. 9.

Montreal artist Clerel will sing the national anthem at tonight’s Habs game against the Leafs

Montreal singer-songwriter Clerel will sing the national anthem at the Bell Centre tonight, when the Montreal Canadiens play the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first home game with fans since Dec. 9. The Cameroon-born artist has released three albums since 2019.

Montreal artist Clerel will sing the national anthem at tonight's Habs game

Tonight’s half-capacity arena crowd will also be able to see the team’s Black History Month jerseys, which are being auctioned to raise funds for local community organization Pour 3 Points.

The Habs have won their last two games back-to-back, a first this season.

