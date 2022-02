The Habs will wear the jerseys ahead of their home game against the Leafs on Monday, and fans can bid to win one, raising money for community organization Pour 3 Points.

To help celebrate Black History Month, and as part of the NHL’s Hockey Is for Everyone program, the Montreal Canadiens have launched a new jersey adorned with the Pan-African colours.

The Habs will wear the jerseys on Monday night during their warmup ahead of their home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, and fans can bid on the jerseys, which will later be autographed by their respective players, until Feb. 23. Funds raised through this auction will be donated to Pour 3 Points.

“Black History Month is a great opportunity for our Club to reiterate our commitment to provide all players and fans an inclusive, safe, and welcoming environment, free from any form of racism or discrimination. We are privileged to be able to offer our support, in February and beyond, to organizations serving the black communities of Montreal, and who work to reduce inequalities in our society, in particular by promoting access to hockey and other sports to marginalized groups.” —Geneviève Paquette, vice-president of community engagement for the Montreal Canadiens

For more on initiatives that the Habs are taking to pay tribute to the heritage and achievements of the Black community, please visit the Montreal Canadiens Black History Month page.

The Canadiens will celebrate #BlackHistoryMonth on Monday, February 21 at the Bell Centre.#GoHabsGo | @CHCFondation https://t.co/dveAUFY0ae — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 19, 2022 The Montreal Canadiens have launched a jersey to celebrate Black History Month

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.