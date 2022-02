Positive views of Bergen are held by just 17% of Canadians.

According to a new study by Abacus Data, 17% of Canadians hold positive views of interim Conservative Party of Canada leader Candice Bergen, while 28% hold negative views, for a net score of -11. Bergen starts her time as interim leader with a higher likeabllity score than Erin O’Toole, whose tenure as leader finished with a score of -25.

While Erin O’Toole was less popular than Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau during his time as leader, he did end up being slightly more popular than previous CPC leader Andrew Scheer, whose time as party head finished with a score of -32.

The public impression of the last two Conservative leaders according to @abacusdataca polling.



CPC interim leader Candice Bergen more likeable than Erin O'Toole, still awful

