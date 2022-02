Justin Trudeau has been criticized on both sides for his handling of the trucker convoy occupation.

Approval of the federal government in Canada is down 8 points this month to 38%

According to a new study by Abacus Data in Canada, approval of the federal government has decreased over the past month by 8 percentage points to 38%, while disapproval has increased 5 points to 45%.

Most critical of the government are people in Alberta, as well as CPC, Bloc Québécois and PPC voters.

Approval of the federal government in Canada is down 8 points this month to 38%

Justin Trudeau has been heavily criticized by the Conservatives and NDP for his handling of the trucker convoy occupation, in particular by Jagmeet Singh.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Abacus Data website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.