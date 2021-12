Mayor Valérie Plante and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the stabbing that occurred at a Montreal school on Thursday, in the St-Michel neighbourhood that’s part of Trudeau’s Papineau riding. According to police, a male teacher in his 40s was allegedly stabbed by a 16-year-old student with a knife at 10:10 a.m., forcing a lockdown of the John F. Kennedy elementary and high school while an SPVM tactical unit searched for the suspect inside. The suspect was arrested by 11 a.m. and the teacher was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening laceration on his side.

Trudeau expressed shock over the event, sympathy and best wishes for the victim and praise for the fast response by Montreal police.

I’m shocked by the news coming from Papineau. My thoughts are with the John F. Kennedy High School community and, in particular, the teacher who was stabbed this morning. I’m wishing him a full and fast recovery, and I’d like to thank the authorities who responded so quickly. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 9, 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacts to the stabbing at a Montreal high school on Thursday.

Plante made a similar statement that elaborated on the city’s efforts to create safe living environments through providing resources for police to intervene and preventing violence with support for the community sector. She noted that a forum on the “fight against armed violence” will take place in the city next month.

“The stabbing of a teacher, who’s fortunately out of danger, is shocking. My thoughts are with the victim, his relatives, the students and the staff of the St-Michel school. This violent event shakes us all. The investigation is continuing. “With the SPVM, community and institutional partners, every effort is made to ensure safe living environments. We make sure that the SPVM has all the resources to intervene. “Prevention is essential and we also support the community sector to ensure their essential presence in the field. A large Montreal Forum on the fight against armed violence will be held in January.” —Valérie Plante

