A male student has been taken into custody by police.

UPDATED 11:19 a.m. The John F. Kennedy elementary/high school in St-Michel went into lockdown mode this morning following the stabbing of a teacher by a student.

According to a CTV report, the teacher, a man in his 40s, was stabbed with a sharp object around 10:10 a.m., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

A male student was taken into custody by Montreal police at 11 a.m.

Agression survenue dans une école secondaire ce matin : Un enseignant a été poignardé par un élève. Un suspect a été arrêté et on ne craint pas pour la vie de la victime. L’opération policière se termine sous peu. #SPVM pic.twitter.com/FBPLJA1tA4 — Police Montréal (@SPVM) December 9, 2021 Montreal teacher stabbed at St-Michel high school

