All 458 workers refused to be tested, as required by Santé Québec.

458 unvaccinated healthcare workers have been suspended without pay in Quebec

Santé Québec has released a new statement regarding the screening of healthcare workers in the province. According to a new report, as of Dec. 8, 458 unvaccinated health care workers in Quebec have been suspended without pay after refusing to be tested.

As required by Santé Québec, unvaccinated healthcare workers are subject to being tested three times per week.

#COVID19 – Dépistage des travailleurs de la santé non-vaccinés : en date du 8 décembre, c’est 458 personnes qui ont refusé les tests de dépistage et qui sont suspendus sans solde. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) December 9, 2021 458 unvaccinated healthcare workers have been suspended without pay in Quebec

On Nov. 3, the provincial government backtracked on its threat to suspend unvaccinated healthcare workers, allowing 12,000 people to keep their jobs as long as they agreed to be tested three times per week, at a cost of $1-million per week.

For more on the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.