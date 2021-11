12,000 unvaccinated workers will be able to keep their jobs if they’re tested three times a week.

CBC is reporting that Quebec is backtracking on their vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. In a press conference coming up at 2 p.m., the province’s Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to announce that vaccination against COVID-19 will no longer be mandatory for health care workers as long as they comply with other measures such as being tested three times a week. Some workers may also face involuntary reassignments to other departments.

The vaccination deadline for the nearly 12,000 Quebec healthcare workers who remain unvaccinated was set for Nov. 15.

NOUVEAU



Selon nos infos, @cdube_sante prévoit annoncer que les travailleurs non vaccinés de la Santé pourront continuer à travailler sous plusieurs conditions au delà du 15 novembre



Conditions, notamment, tests dépistage 3x/semaine et réaffectation de département#polqc pic.twitter.com/lhYNygY1c7 — Sébastien Bovet (@SebBovetSRC) November 3, 2021 Quebec backtracks on vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.