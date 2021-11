Balarama Holness explains how the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“We can protect the French language while recognizing the language rights of others”

Mouvement Montréal leader Balarama Holness has released a video of him speaking with Le Devoir about the protection of the French language. In the video, Holness expresses how protecting and promoting French while respecting the languages of other people in Quebec don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

“We can value the French language, protect it and promote it while recognizing the language rights of others. One does not take away the other.”

Balarama Holness previously spoke about the issue of exclusion in relation to French in Quebec. Mouvement Montréal is advocating for a bilingual city with city-state status that would give Montreal more power.

For more on Balarama Holness and the Mouvement Montréal platform, please visit their website.

On peut valoriser la langue française, la protéger et la promouvoir tout en reconnaissant les droits linguistiques des autres. L’un n’enlève pas l’autre. pic.twitter.com/i5bOT56N2t — Balarama Holness (@BalaramaHolness) November 4, 2021 Balarama Holness: “We can protect the French language while recognizing the language rights of others”

For more on the Montreal municipal election on Nov. 6–7, please visit the Élections Montréal website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.