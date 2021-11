The Habs Quarter Pounder is topped with bacon and crispy onions.

Cole Caufield and Tyler Toffoli are the last players from the Montreal Canadiens to star in a McDonald’s ad. This morning, following yesterday’s Instagram teaser and countdown to today’s news, McDo Canada posted the ad featuring the Habs duo at a press conference announcing their new McDonald’s trio, which features a Quarter Pounder with Bacon and Crispy Onions.

Watch a behind the scenes video about the making of the ads below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ava (@prettymintjesperi) Cole Caufield & Tyler Toffoli just launched a new Quarter Pounder McDonald’s trio

The trio is available across Quebec now.

For more on McDonald’s in Quebec, please visit McDo Canada on Instagram.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.