The ad appears to be a teaser for a new collaboration, which will be announced tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Montreal Canadiens players Cole Caufield and Tyler Toffoli appear in a new French-language McDonald’s (actually, McDo) ad. The ad depicts the Habs players walking with McDonald’s takeout in the Bell Centre underground parking area and being pursued by a reporter who’s asking them if it’s true they’re changing their trios. Caufield replies, “C’est pas de vos onions,” which means, “it’s none of your business.”

The ad appears in new McDonald’s Instagram Story followed by a countdown clock, implying that there will be more Cole Caufield x Tyler Toffoli x McDonald’s action to come tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Stay tuned for more and check out the ad below.

