From a SSENSE exhibition to exclusive clothing collaborations, Abloh had an affinity towards the city.

Yesterday, the world suffered a tremendous loss with the death of fashion visionary Virgil Abloh. The Louis Vuitton creative director lost his life at age 41 after a battle with cancer, something he withheld from the public. Throughout his life and times Virgil Abloh had many meaningful moments connecting him to Montreal. Here are a few of his notable times in the city.

Been Trill’s Off the Hook collaboration

During Kanye West’s Yeezus tour in 2014, Abloh’s Been Trill line hosted several after parties and designed exclusive merch to coincide with the events. Ahead of the Montreal date, Been Trill collaborated with local streetwear shop Off the Hook on an exclusive merch drop.



Been Trill created a Canadiens-inspired long sleeve for their Off the Hook collab

The hockey jersey-inspired long sleeves gave Quebec’s fleur-de-lis an anarchistic feel. The city’s two area codes, 514 and 438 could be found on the sleeves of the tees.

His DJing career blossomed in Montreal

Aside from fashion endeavors, Virgil Abloh often made his way to Montreal to bring his DJing talents to clubs across the city. Apart from the afformentioned 2014 Been Trill party at Le Belmont, the creative played some of the hottest clubs across the city, including Sousbois, Apt. 200 and École Privée.

École Privée welcomed Virgil Abloh on several occasions (photo via Saintwoods).

He recreated his studio for an SSENSE installation

In 2018, a number of sweaty teen boys flocked to SSENSE with hopes of witnessing the ever-influential Abloh. Attendees had the opportunity to be flies on the wall to a day in the life, with the artist reimagining his home studio for an installation at the Montreal fashion hub. You can read a recent retrospective recap on the experience from SSENSE editor Olivia Whittick here.

Virgil Abloh, posted up at SSENSE Montreal.

A Montreal rapper soundtracked a Louis Vuitton commercial

Virgil Abloh was one of the earlier supporters of Cult MTL November cover star Skiifall. After sharing his “Ting Tun Up” single on an Instagram story, Abloh took his admiration for the rapper to the next level by having him as the accompanying music for the unveiling of Louis Vuitton and NBA’s collaboration.

It’s crazy how life works, these past couple months has been nothing but blessed. Lost angeles dropping soon🤧



Thank you @virgilabloh for having me be apart of this, highly appreciated🙏🏿 #LVXNBA🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/YquuTrCZq6 — Mr. 007 ROOTS🕴🏿 (@skiifalls) May 30, 2021 Skiifall’s “Lost Angeles” was the soundtrack to Louis Vuitton’s NBA collaboration.

The single, “Lost Angeles,” was unreleased at the time. It later appeared as the second track on the rapper’s debut EP, WOIIYOIE TAPES Vol. 1.

