An unreleased song by the local rapper appears in the new ad for Virgil Abloh’s forthcoming LV x NBA collection.

Louis Vuitton is teaming up for a collection with the NBA and has recruited Montreal rapper Skiifall to provide the soundtrack.

A yet-to-be-released song by Skiifall appears in the latest commercial from the fashion line. Skiifall reveals that the brand’s artistic director, Virgil Abloh, was the one who helped make the placement come together. Abloh previously shared a video of himself listening to the track on an Instagram Story.

It’s crazy how life works, these past couple months has been nothing but blessed. Lost angeles dropping soon🤧



Thank you @virgilabloh for having me be apart of this, highly appreciated🙏🏿 #LVXNBA🍾🍾🍾 pic.twitter.com/YquuTrCZq6 — SKIIFALL 👣 (@iamskyiii) May 30, 2021 “Ting Tun Up” is the soundtrack of the latest Louis Vuitton ad campaign.

Skiifall’s “Ting Tun Up” is a strong “Song of the Summer” contender, as is the track’s Pt. II, which came with a partly made-in-Montreal music video. The track has received co-signs from across the globe, from the likes of Jorja Smith, BBC Radio and a number of official playlists across streaming platforms. “Ting Tun Up” is produced by fellow Montrealers Yama//Sato and Jay Century. The trio reconnect for the forthcoming Louis Vuitton track.

Exploring collective memories. For his second #LVxNBA collection, Virgil Abloh pays homage to 1990s’ basketball mania. Discover Louis Vuitton’s ongoing collaboration with the NBA at https://t.co/8rCyxlZVje pic.twitter.com/7SJtztblLu — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2021 Virgil Abloh unites Louis Vuitton and the NBA together for a new collection.

Skiifall’s follow-up single “Bentayga Dust” has been picking up steady traction as well. It originally debuted on Drake’s new SiriusXM channel, Sound 42. Look out for new music from the rapper, coming very soon.

