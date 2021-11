Tickets go on sale Nov. 16.

Sugar Sammy announces more bilingual secret shows in Montreal

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has just announced a series of bilingual secret shows in Montreal, which will go on sale Nov. 16.

The local comedy star also performed 10 shows in Montreal this summer, starting on July 30.

🎀 Montreal Secret Shows bilingues

πŸ—“ En vente le 16 novembre

Sign up for tickets: https://t.co/NVw6IXoV4g pic.twitter.com/a7z1xViK1k — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) November 1, 2021 Sugar Sammy announces more bilingual secret shows in Montreal

Sugar Sammy recently posted a video ahead the Montreal municipal election, where he rips into construction, bike paths and veganism in the city.

