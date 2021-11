The festival took place in small venues across the city from Nov. 16–20.

PHOTOS: M for Montreal was the live-music comeback we were waiting for

Rules restricting dancing and mingling in Quebec bars, nightclubs and small music venues lifted a week ago, just in time for the M for Montreal music festival, which took place from Nov. 16–20. These 17 photos by Cindy Lopez captured some of the energy and atmosphere of the shows.

P’tit Belliveau

Robert Robert

Sophia Bel

Laurence-Anne

Hologramme

Gaspard Eden

Gus Englehorn

Jaywood

Mauvey

Naya Ali

TRP.P

Maryze

Witch Prophet

Janette King

Bodywash

Zoon

M for Montreal 2021 photos by Cindy Lopez

