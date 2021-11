In case you were wondering, live music in small venues is back.

20 concerts are happening at the M for Montreal music festival this week

While the industry portion of M for Montreal began on Monday, today the music festival launches into 4 days packed with 20 in-person live events that are open to the public.

Tonight (Nov. 17), Robert Robert, Sophia Bel, Laurence-Anne and Hologramme perform at SAT, while Lisbon Lux Records presents Radiant Baby and Ormiston at l’Escogriffe and Beach Body, Ghost Woman and Hippie Hourrah at Café Cléopâtre (yes, the strip club, third floor).

On Thursday night (Nov. 18), Magi Merlin plays l’Escogriffe, the Lisbon Lux showcase series continues with Bronswick and Paupière, Café Cléopâtre hosts Gaspard Eden, Gus Englehorn and Wares, Mèto, New Bleach and $and play le Ministère and SAT will be the site of a launch party for a new label called Popop.

On Friday (Nov. 19), Blue Skies Turn Black present Fleece and Fanclubwallet at Bar le Ritz PDB, while Mothland Records presents Crabe, Hot Garbage, SEULEMENT, Sunglaciers, Century Egg and Anthony Piazza at la Sala Rossa, Jaywood, Mauvey and Naya Ali play SAT, Galerie WIP hosts the launch of another new label called Société Holographique de Montréal, Hot Tramp Records presents Janette King, Witch Prophet, Maryze, TRP.P and Shades Lawrence, the Joy Ride Party raises funds for the Clinique juridique de St-Michel at Club Soda, Beach Body, Motherhood and Ghost Woman play Turbo Haüs and Lumière Solo performs at Café Cléopâtre.

On Saturday (Nov. 20), Zoon and Bodywash play la Sala Rossa, Jason Sharp, Sam Shalabi and Annie-Claude Deschênes play PHI Centre, Fuck Toute and Chou play Turbo Haüs and Priors, la Julia Smith and Stevenson play l’Escogriffe.

