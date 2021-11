Alex Belzile, who was also just recalled from the Laval Rocket, will also join the team on the ice.

Michael Pezzetta plays his first NHL game with the Habs tonight

Montreal Canadiens left-winger Michael Pezzetta was recalled from the Laval Rocket just yesterday and will have his official NHL debut with the Habs at the Bell Centre tonight. The Toronto-born 23-year-old previously played with the Habs in their pre-season home opener in September this year, scoring a goal against the Maple Leafs.

Also joining the Montreal Canadiens against the Detroit Wings tonight is forward Alex Belzile, whose recall from Laval was announced just this morning. These moves follow the temporary demotion of Cole Caufield.

“We liked their training camp, and their play in Laval this season. We want to see what they can bring to our team. They’re two different players, but they have character. They work hard, and make things tough on their opponents. We’ll see how they respond tonight.” —Montreal Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme

