Michael Pezzetta, who actually scored for the team in the pre-season, is being recalled.

Cole Caufield demoted to Laval Rocket after doing nothing for Habs this season

The Montreal Canadiens have made the difficult but necessary decision to send playoffs star Cole Caufield to their AHL affiliate team the Laval Rocket. The 20-year-old right-winger has only 1 assist in 10 games this season.

The Habs are recalling Michael Pezzetta, who played well with the team in the pre-season, managing to score a goal.

For more on the Montreal Canadiens, please visit the Habs website.

For more Montreal sports coverage, visit our Sports section.