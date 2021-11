Major relaxations of public health measures are coming into effect on Nov. 15., as announced by Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé in a press conference this afternoon. Notably for the nightlife industry, dancing, karaoke and standing-room concerts will be allowed in Quebec bars, nightclubs, restaurants and casinos.

Of course the mask mandate and vaccine passports are still required to access these venues, but there will no longer be any capacity limits or distancing requirements, with one exception: For karaoke, the singer must be two metres removed from the audience, or be behind a barrier of some sort.

A massive protest to Open Dance Floors was held on Parc Avenue just over a week ago.

This move by public health, and other relaxations of safety measures announced today, follows a decline in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.

For more on the lifting of restrictions in Quebec on Nov. 15, please click here.

