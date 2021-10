Thousands of Montrealers partied for their right to dance at the foot of Mount Royal on Saturday.

The Open Dance Floors party protest went down at the foot of Mount Royal on Saturday afternoon, calling attention to the ongoing prohibition of dancing in nightclubs, bars and music venues across Quebec due to the pandemic. Though capacity restrictions have recently been lifted for these and other establishments, seating and distancing are still required, meaning that dancefloors remain verboten. This is in contrast to restrictions (or lack thereof) around the world — in Toronto, for example, masked dancing indoors is allowed.

There were few (if any) masks in sight at Saturday’s event — though it was, of course, outdoors. The protest was organized by Montreal nightclub Stereo in conjunction with other nightlife industry establishments and promoters, and drew several thousand party people over six hours. DJs including Misstress Barbara provided the necessary beats for participants to revisit their favourite outlet — dancing.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.