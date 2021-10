1 in 2 Canadians believe that minimum wage should at least be tied to inflation.

Want service industry workers to go back to work? Try paying them a living wage

A new Leger poll has addressed the current labour shortage in Quebec and the rest of Canada. According to the study, 50% of Canadians believe that companies should offer better salaries to entice service industry workers to go back to work. Virtually the same percentage of Canadians (48%) also believe that the best option for companies to deal with employees earning minimum wage is to increase the minimum wage to the level of inflation.

Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard, who will be delivering a provincial budget update addressing the labour shortage on Nov. 20, said today that the inflation rate is typically around 2% but is likely to surpass 4% this year.

Though the minimum wage in Quebec was raised by 40 cents to $13.50 this year, many believe that is not enough, and a number of Montreal businesses have been advertising entry-level service industry jobs for $15 or more.

60% of Canadians acknowledge that they personally have experienced under-staffing in in-person businesses like restaurants and bars, retail and/or grocery stores in the last three months.

Has the labour shortage affected you personally in the last few months?



For the complete poll results and methodology, please visit the Leger website.

