A screening of Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus, an English-language mayoral debate and more.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts movie theatre Cinéma du Musée presents a special screening of Stanley Kubrick’s Spartacus as part of their Ciné-histoire series. Following the feauture, there will be a group discussion led by a historian. 1379A Sherbrooke W., 6:30 p.m., $13.50

There’s another televised Montreal mayoral debate tonight, and this one is in English AND includes Balarama Holness for once. CTV, CBC, Global and CityTV, 5:30 p.m.

The only English-language debate before Montreal's municipal election is happening tonight.



Montreal mayoral debate in English, with Balarama Holness.

D-Track and Nicholas Craven take to Quai des Brumes for a listening party of their HULL album. The latter artist has been on a hot streak lately, producing tracks for underground hip hop heavyweights such as Westside Gunn, Mach Hommy, Roc Marciano and Ransom. 4481 St-Denis, 7 p.m., free with reservation

Comedians share their nightmarish dating stories at the return of Tinder Tales: Ghosted Edition. Just for Laughs alumni Wassim El-Mounzer hosts the event at Diving Bell Social Club. 3956 St-Laurent, 7:30, $16.93

The Ghost of Pointe-à-Callière is the new multiplayer online game from the Montreal museum of archaeology and history, playable today through Oct. 31. Teams of 2 to 6 people must book 24 hours in advance. For more information, please visit the Pointe-à-Callière website. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., $50

👻 Pour #Halloween, embarquez dans une chasse aux fantômes à travers les vestiges du Musée!

En équipe, résolvez des énigmes afin de découvrir l'identité du mystérieux fantôme qui hante le Musée. Jusqu'au 31 octobre.



Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant !

Pointe-à-Callière celebrates Spooky Season with an online game.

