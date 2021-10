The online multiplayer game challenges teams to discover the identity of the ghost haunting the Old Montreal museum.

An online multiplayer game called The Ghost of Pointe-à-Callière is one of three Halloween activities happening courtesy of the Montreal archaeology and history museum this week. The game takes players on a virtual tour of the Old Montreal museum in search of a ghost that’s said to haunt its cavernous halls.

“While some think the ghost is that of an old sailor abandoned by his crew, others believe the lonely soul is none other than that of Pierre Le Moyne d’Iberville, Canada’s most renowned privateer!”

Players then have to discover the identity of the ghost by locating clues in the details of museum artefacts and other objects within Pointe-à-Callière.

👻 Pour #Halloween, embarquez dans une chasse aux fantômes à travers les vestiges du Musée!

En équipe, résolvez des énigmes afin de découvrir l’identité du mystérieux fantôme qui hante le Musée. Jusqu’au 31 octobre.



Inscrivez-vous dès maintenant !

👉https://t.co/uFWSW9IoRg — Pointe-à-Callière (@PointeaCalliere) October 27, 2021 Pointe-à-Callière is launching a virtual escape game for Halloween

Created in conjunction with A/Maze Jeu d’Évasion, The Ghost of Pointe-à-Callière game, which is 16+, is ticketed ($50 per team of 2 to 6) and requires teams to reserve a timeslot 24 hours in advance. Available times are 5–10 p.m. on Oct. 28, 5–11 p.m. on Oct. 29 and 3–11 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 31.

Other Halloween events at the museum include The Legend of McTavish, for kids 12–16, and Tales From the Crypt on Halloween night, for those aged 16+.

For more about the game and to reserve a timeslot, please visit the Pointe-à-Callière website.

For more Montreal arts coverage, please visit the Arts & Life section.