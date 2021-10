Osheaga has returned! This past weekend, the festival made its way back to Parc Jean-Drapeau for a special “Osheaga Get Together” edition. The almost all-Canadian lineup included the likes of Half Moon Run, Jessie Reyez and Cult MTL April 2021 cover star Charlotte Cardin.

Unlike its sister festival ÎLESONIQ the week before, Osheaga Get Together was a full-throttle foray into fall fashion. This was most likely the year’s last weekend of outdoor music, despite serving as many attendees’ first shows since the beginning of the pandemic. With that in mind, festival goers were adamant to display their best autumn looks. Audience members showcased a number of “cottagecore” fits, keeping a healthy balance of trendy and comfy.

Here are a few of the style highlights from Osheaga Get Together.

OutKast headlined the 2014 edition of Osheaga, while the Gremlins are yet to play the festival.

“Electric Lime” attire continues to be an Osheaga style favourite.

Festivalgoers looked cozier than usual this year.

Windbreakers of all shapes and sizes could be spotted across the festival grounds.

